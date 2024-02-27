Vegas Thrill feel 'super privileged' for unique Henderson facility at Vegas Aces Volleyball Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces and the Vegas Aces are not to be confused. While the former are back-to-back WNBA champs, the latter is widely regarded as the best volleyball club in the valley.

In its 10th year of operation and seventh season in its new facility, the Aces started with one team of nine girls in a single-court warehouse with no air conditioning.

The club has quickly evolved into having teams for each age group and is now a hub for Las Vegas volleyball, housing practices for the Vegas Thrill in the Pro Volleyball Federation's inaugural season.

Founded by Angela and Brian Edgeworth, the club has been directed by Ruben Herrera who is also the team president of the Thrill. The facility, which is used solely for volleyball contrary to hybrid basketball courts, has been a godsend for many players of all ages.

"We don't have to fight anybody for court space," Herrera told Channel 13's Nick Walters before an Aces training session. "Players get to come in and hang out, practice whenever they want. They take advantage of the opportunity. We can open up our doors whenever we want and close them whenever we want."

"I don't think anybody in the league has what we have, Thrill head coach Fran Flory said. "The flooring, the area, the space, the number of courts, this is an elite facility and the Thrill is super privileged to be in here."

One of seven teams in the PVF, the Thrill using the facility has given Aces players pro players to not only look up to but to learn from.

“For these young women as a part of Vegas Aces to actually have the chance to cross paths, watch us practice, they know each other’s names, they got all kinds of games," Flory said. "The role model portion is the why of this entire league so these young women behind me can have the chance to do what we’re doing right now.”

“To be able to talk to them," Herrera said. "Mingle with them, and to see the smiles on our young players’ faces and even the smiles on the older players that are walking out, it’s pretty special.”