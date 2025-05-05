Vegas Thrill celebrates volleyball fans at final game of the season

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Thrill hosted a fan appreciation night in honor of their final game of the season at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday.

"They still find a way to win and keep us cheering for them," Vegas local Renata Jackson said.

Despite not making the Professional Volleyball Federation Championship, locals continue to be inspired by the team and vice versa.

Alex Eschelman spoke to the fans to learn what this team means to them.

Thrill setter Alisha Clark plays for her three daughters as the trio supports her at every game.

"My kids are a driving factor for me wanting to step back out on the court and wanting to play and share the experience with them," setter Alisha Childress said.

Some community members say the Thrill has grown the sport in Vegas.

"Growing up playing men's volleyball, it's not that big of a sport yet, but over the years, it's grown exponentially, and I think a huge part of that is due to the Thrill," Vegas local Drew Hamlin said.

The PVF Championship is at Lee's Family Forum starting on Friday, May 9, and finishing on Sunday, May 11.