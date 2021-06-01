Vegas teams continue to thrive amid pandemic as fans return

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pandemic saw every Las Vegas sports team have seasons that looked very different than what they were used too.

Some of them not playing at all while others playing the season and playoffs in a bubble.

After the National Hockey League played the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs in a bubble last year, the Vegas Golden Knights are in round 2 with a deep appreciation for what the fans bring to their game.

The kind of home-ice advantage Golden Knights fans have created at the Fortress is what Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock says he wants Raider Nation to bring to Allegiant Stadium this season.

"It's just the feel of being back home. A sense of being home, a little bit of normalcy and I'm excited just to have however many fans we can have in here to support us because we've been working so hard to get to this point," said Mayock.

He says he can't wait to see Allegiant rock with fans.

And while the Las Vegas Aces made it all the way to the WNBA finals in the bubble last season, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson says she is so glad to be out of the bubble and back in front of fans.

"It's just the feel of being back home. A sense of being home, a little bit of normalcy and I'm excited just to have however many fans we can have in here to support us because we've been working so hard to get to this point," Wilson said.

All three big-league teams inching toward a full house as they hope to bring a championship home.