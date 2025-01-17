Vegas sportsbooks expect busy betting weekend for NFL playoffs, CFB national championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend ranks among Las Vegas sportsbooks' busiest of the calendar year.

Four NFL playoff matchups over two days are followed by Monday's college football national championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

On top of a full slate of high-stakes football, bettors will entertain options in other sports with UFC, NBA, college basketball, and NHL action to choose from.

Channel 13's Nick Walters went to Westgate Superbook to hear more about the big weekend ahead.

"March Madness is the biggest. I'll go Super Bowl #2," said John Murray, VP of race & sport at the Superbook.



You have the national championship game Monday, you have a UFC event Saturday night in Los Angeles, four playoff games. Remember, last week we had six Wild Card games and the two college football semifinal games but I think this weekend will be bigger.

"I live 15 minutes from here and I'm staying," said Vegas local Bob Redman. "That shows what it's like for me. I'll be sitting here, playing both (NFL and college football) and watching everything."

"It's extremely busy," said Michael, a visitor from California. "It's fun though. Obviously, a little dead right now because it's early in the day, but as soon as everybody starts waking up, it gets really crowded in here."

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Bettors Picks

Bettors are doing their research and preparing to make picks in some of the biggest football games of the year.

"(I'm taking) Kansas City because they've had two weeks off," Michael said. "The Lions, they had some time off too. I may place a bet on Ohio State because I think they'll roll."

"That coach from Notre Dame, (Marcus) Freeman, has made people fans of Notre Dame once again," Vegas local Galaxy Glenn said. "(The Irish) will at least cover... It will come down to the last five minutes of the game. Ohio State won't run away with it."

"I'm going to take the Texans to cover," said Redman, who had bet before the season that the Lions and Bills would play in the Super Bowl. "I got to take my Lions. I'm hoping the Rams but I think the Eagles are going to win. And I got to stick with my Bills."

Some picks made by bettors this weekend will come more from their hearts than their heads.

"I'm taking the Bills only because I'm from the East Coast," Michael said. "And I got to bet the Rams because I'm from LA."

"With what's going on in California right now, normally when there's some kind of incident happening in the United States, that particular city and team seem to prevail," Glenn said about the Los Angeles wildfires. "So don't sleep on the Rams."