Vegas local Demetria Obilor the new host of the Sporting News 7 Podcast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — She's a local lady who made a big name for herself here in Las Vegas. She, is now making a splash in the sports world.

Demetria Obilor has garnered a million followers on platforms like Instagram and thousands on Twitter and TikTok.

Demetria moved to Las Vegas when she was a freshman in high school.

She lived in the valley, graduating from Spring Valley High School, before starting her journalism career.

After working as a Traffic Anchor here in Las Vegas, she took off to Dallas, but kept dreaming bigger.

“I feel if you put yourself in that box and subscribe to other people’s limitations, I truly think you won’t reach your full potential. I think we should believe in ourselves more, and that’s something that I have always done,” said Obilor.

During her time in the big state of Texas, in Dallas, Demetria found a way to turn a negative into a positive.

Responding to a viewer criticizing her natural curly hair and body.

That post went viral.

“So when that woman said those things about me in Dallas, you know me. I just brushed it off the shoulder. But for so many people in my audience that came out and supported me and showed love, I was like, ‘ok, I got to say something.’ first of all, thank you, all of you for standing up for me,” said Obilor.

Now she’s standing up for Las Vegas, and our growing love of sports. Interviewing big names like Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos.

"Alright, he was shining as soon as he walked in. This is Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver from the Denver Broncos," said Obilor.

Here's what content you can get from the Sporting News 7 Podcast.

“Essentially, it’s your seven biggest sports stories in seven minutes aired at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, daily. You don’t want to know at what time I have to get up to film that, ok (laughs),” said Obilor.

She says she's doing her best to be authentic and stand out.

“I think that anything that I'm a part of, that has my name on it, 'Demetria Obilor', you’re going to get a lot of personality and a lot of energy, and I love it because it’s short and to the point. You can just put it on really quickly. Get it all before you step into work so you can sound really, really smart about sports,” said Obilor.

The Sporting 7 News Podcast airs daily, on weekdays and is available on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

