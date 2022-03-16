Watch
Vegas Knight Hawks prepare for first game in franchise history

Indoor Football Leauge officially comes to the Las Vegas valley this week. The first Knight Hawks game is Friday at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News
The Vegas Knight Hawks practice on March 16, 2022, inside the newly-opened Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. The Indoor Football League franchise has its first game on March 18 against the Northern Arizona Wranglers. (Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News)<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:30:05-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are preparing for their first-ever game on Friday.

The team welcomed 13 Action News to its practice on Wednesday inside their newly-opened home at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

It's also where they take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday in the team's debut.

The Vegas Knight Hawks are a new Indoor Football League franchise and the latest professional sports team in the Las Vegas valley.

The franchise is operated by Foley Entertainment Group, which also operates the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League team.

