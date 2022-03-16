Vegas Knight Hawks prepare for first game in franchise history

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are preparing for their first-ever game on Friday.

The team welcomed 13 Action News to its practice on Wednesday inside their newly-opened home at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

It's also where they take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Friday in the team's debut.

The Vegas Knight Hawks are a new Indoor Football League franchise and the latest professional sports team in the Las Vegas valley.

The franchise is operated by Foley Entertainment Group, which also operates the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League team.