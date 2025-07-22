LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are officially playoff bound after dominating the Northern Arizona Wranglers 58-29 on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.

The Knight Hawks rank in the top three in the Indoor Football League in total offense, while defensively, linebacker Cameron Bright leads the league in tackles, averaging over nine per game.

WATCH: Vegas Knight Hawks defeat North Arizona Wranglers on Saturday

Vegas Knight Hawks clinch playoff spot with dominant win over Northern Arizona

After losing in the first round of postseason play last year, the team is looking for redemption this season.

"The guys who were here last year we kind of have a bad taste in our mouth from that playoff loss against Arizona just trying to come in, trying to get everything rolling so once we get to playoffs we're good to go," James Ceasar, Knight Hawks defensive back, said.

The Knight Hawks close out the regular season at home this Saturday against the Tucson Sugar Skulls before beginning their fight for a title.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

