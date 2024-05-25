Vegas Knight Hawks announce plans for Risk's birthday celebration

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks announced plans for Risk’s Birthday celebration on Saturday, June 1. Vegas will take on the Northern Arizona Wranglers at 6 p.m. at Lee's Family Forum while celebrating their beloved mascot.

The Sam & Ash Tiltyard will open at 4 p.m. with interactive inflatable and games, and a free 360 degree photo booth. To help celebrate Risk’s birthday, superhero characters from Critical Care Comics will be in attendance and available to take photos with fans. Face painting will be available on the concourse.

The Knight Hawks are accepting donations for the annual Back to School Bash. Fans who donate 10 or more new school supplies will receive a free Vegas Knight Hawks mini football. Donation tables will be set up outside both the main and South entrances.

Risk’s Birthday is presented by WOW Carwash. All fans in attendance will receive a free car wash coupon from WOW when entering Lee’s Family Forum, along with a game day poster.