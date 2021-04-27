Vegas Kickoff Classic tickets now on sale

Tickets for the Vegas Kickoff Classic featuring BYU vs. Arizona are now on sale.

The Vegas Kickoff Classic will be played on Sept. 4 at the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, located just off the world famous Las Vegas Strip.

Ticket prices, depending on location and amenities, range from $35 to $265 for VIP packages, and can be purchased here.

This will mark the 25th all-time meeting between the Cougars and Wildcats, with Arizona leading the series 12-11-1. BYU, an independent, will come to Las Vegas after finishing the 2020 season with a sparkling 11-1 record and was ranked No. 16 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings. Arizona, from the Pac-12 Conference, looks to revitalize its program under new head coach Jedd Fisch, who took over the Wildcats after spending the last eight years with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

The event is operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.