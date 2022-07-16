LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Jr. Golden Knights are hosting a “Try Hockey For Free” program for girls at City National Arena in Summerlin on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

This event is designed for girls ages 4-10 with no prior hockey playing experience. Players will be provided with all equipment to use during the session. Vegas Jr. Golden Knights hockey and skating academy instructors will be assisting with equipment fitting and the on-ice coaching.

This is a special opportunity for girls to try hockey and to learn the basics of the game in a safe and fun environment.

Thirty players are expected to arrive at City National Arena by 2 p.m. on Sunday for equipment fitting, followed by an on-ice session at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s event is the second of its kind this weekend. Both events are at capacity and between them will introduce approximately 60 girls to the sport.