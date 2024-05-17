Vegas High Rollers play first professional cornhole home game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Professional cornhole team the Vegas High Rollers had their first home game against the Texas Bully Baggers Thursday night.

"We love coming to Vegas," said High Rollers captain Tanner Halbert. "You get to come here and be with the people who you like to hang out with and spend time with and do all of the Vegas things."

Halbert is one of 17 team members on the Vegas High Rollers as professional cornhole continues to become more popular. The Vegas High Rollers team is made up of people from all over the world since the American Cornhole League is a travel league. The ACL started in 2016 with 500 athletes. Now the league has over 200,000 athletes.

"Our pro field went from 60 to 250," ACL Director of Events Katherine Kennedy Halbert said. "People are literally playing cornhole north, south, east, west and internationally."

It is a sport for all age groups.

"Have confidence when you play," said 12-year-old Brayden Wilson, a Texas Bully Baggers athlete and the youngest professional cornhole player. "Key to everything in the world, you have to have confidence."

"It can be very relatable to the people at home," Halbert said. "Anybody can get a set of cornhole boards, get a set of bags, set them in your backyard and play, and maybe with a little practice you can be here too."

ACL Pro Cornhole Mania goes until Saturday at the Expo at the World Market Center.

Las Vegas Raiders players A.J. Cole and Alexander Mattison will compete with fellow NFL players from across the league on the final day.