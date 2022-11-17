Vegas Golden Knights to host food drive before game against Arizona Coyotes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host a food drive on Toshiba Plaza on Thursday before the team's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The food drive will begin at 5 p.m. and last until the start of the first period. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect non-perishable food items and distribute special posters to fans that donate, while supplies last.

Donations from both the food drive and the 51/49 Raffle on Thursday night will support Three Square Food Bank, a member of Feeding America.

In addition to the food drive on Toshiba Plaza, the organization is also partnering with Smith's Food & Drug Stores to collect non-perishable food items at City National Arena until November 17.

For more information, fans can visit this link.