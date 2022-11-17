Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights to host food drive before game against Arizona Coyotes

Vegas Golden Knights
Copyright Associated Press
AP Images
Vegas Golden Knights
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 15:43:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host a food drive on Toshiba Plaza on Thursday before the team's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The food drive will begin at 5 p.m. and last until the start of the first period. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect non-perishable food items and distribute special posters to fans that donate, while supplies last.

Donations from both the food drive and the 51/49 Raffle on Thursday night will support Three Square Food Bank, a member of Feeding America.

In addition to the food drive on Toshiba Plaza, the organization is also partnering with Smith's Food & Drug Stores to collect non-perishable food items at City National Arena until November 17.

For more information, fans can visit this link.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH