Vegas Golden Knights playoff tickets now on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Its officially Stanley Cup season for Vegas Golden Knight fans as tickets for big playoffs go on sale Wednesday.

The Golden Knights only have four games left on the season. Thursday they take on the Kings here at home, then they close out the regular season on the road against the Seattle Kraken.

If the season ended today, the Golden Knights would win the Pacific, have home ice advantage through the playoffs and start the first round against the Winnipeg Jets.

Single game tickets and first round ticket packages are available for fans on the VGK website.

Fans can buy tickets for up to 4 games of a possible 7 game series.

Right now, game 1 home tickets are as low as $109 and as high as $799

VGK fans like Felix Beasley say that's not going to stop him from seeing a playoff game, especially on his special day.

"Those are absolutely going to be purchased for sure," Beasley said. "Actually, today is my birthday, so the day that the tickets go on sale is the day I might just buy playoff tickets."

It's been a while since playoff hockey has been at the T-Mobile arena.

VGK Senior Director of Ticketing Steve Dilenardi says this year, they're expecting every game to be sold out.

"It'll be the first time we're playing at a full capacity for the playoffs since 2018-19," Dilenardi said. "So we're excited to have a packed fortress for the best fans in the NHL. It's going to be extremely exciting. We just can't wait to get it started."

Beasley says, like every hard working American, he tries to spend his money wisely. However, having a golden playoff ticket to the fortress will be worth every penny to him.

"Every dollar counts, so when you go to get playoff tickets and you see the prices, you're like, you know what, I'm going to make the best of it," Beasley said. "You only live once, so why not enjoy it on a Golden Knights hockey game."