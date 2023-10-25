Usher invites Las Vegas Aces to show after missing victory parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After missing an opportunity to appear in the parade celebrating the Aces' historic win, Usher is offering the back-to-back champs another opportunity to get together.

In a video response, Usher responded to a post from WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson asking if the singer wanted to make an appearance during the parade.

Hey @Usher 🤭 if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow …if ya wanna slide 😁 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 23, 2023

Usher confirmed he got A'ja's message and apologized for not making an appearance during the parade. He also congratulated the team, saying, "Dude, that's right! Back-to-back, baby!"

He invited the entire team to attend his "My Way" residency at Park MGM, saying, "Come see how I do it my way."

CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces 👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show…I got U. https://t.co/FQuvt1gOPl pic.twitter.com/4aZKYfeyuz — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 25, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, the Aces have yet to accept the invitation publicly.