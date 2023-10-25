Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Usher invites Las Vegas Aces to show after missing victory parade

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Usher video to Las Vegas Aces
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 13:07:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After missing an opportunity to appear in the parade celebrating the Aces' historic win, Usher is offering the back-to-back champs another opportunity to get together.

In a video response, Usher responded to a post from WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson asking if the singer wanted to make an appearance during the parade.

Usher confirmed he got A'ja's message and apologized for not making an appearance during the parade. He also congratulated the team, saying, "Dude, that's right! Back-to-back, baby!"

He invited the entire team to attend his "My Way" residency at Park MGM, saying, "Come see how I do it my way."

As of Wednesday morning, the Aces have yet to accept the invitation publicly.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH