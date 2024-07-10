USA Basketball teams up with local youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over 400 local kids learned from the USA Basketball 3x3 men’s national team on Wednesday and they'll be back in action on Thursday.

Before the team travels to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, they are teaching Las Vegas kids about the game.

Kids between five and 14 years old gathered for one of the various camps that USA Basketball hosts through their partnership with the City of Las Vegas, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, to learn fundamentals.

“It just makes it fun again," national team member Jimmer Fredette said. "There are more important things out there than just basketball and winning. It’s about these kids and trying to help influence them in a positive way and when I was that age, I just wanted to get better. That drives me today.”

The first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics is on Friday, July 26.