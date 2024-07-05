USA Basketball men's Olympic team arrives for camp in Las Vegas

Watch Now
Jul 05, 2024

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After months of planning, it’s time for the U.S. Olympic team — one that will go to the Paris Games later this month seeking a fifth consecutive gold medal — to take the floor.

The first practice for the squad is Saturday, the start of a four-day training camp before its exhibition opener against Canada on Wednesday.

Players began arriving Thursday in Las Vegas; Stephen Curry was the first to check in for camp, perhaps underscoring how anxious he is for what will be his first Olympics.

The 12 players have all known each other for years, but the task of becoming a team starts in earnest Saturday.

