Las Vegas Aces selections from WNBA '22 Draft

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have chosen their draft selections today at the WNBA Draft 2022.

Number 8: Mya Hollingshed

A three-time All-Pac-12 performer, Hollingshed led Colorado in scoring in each of her final three seasons. The Houston, Texas native led the Buffaloes to a 22-9 record this season, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. She drained 39.6 percent of her three-point field goal attempts as a senior while leading the team in rebounding (7.4).

With the 8th pick in the 2022 #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select Mya Hollingshed from Colorado!





Number 11: Kierstan Bell

A two-time winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, Bell recorded one of the best seasons in program history as a junior when she averaged 24.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocked shots per game. As a senior, she was one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as Division I’s top shooting guard after averaging 22.8 points per game. An AP All-American Honorable Mention selection this season, Bell led FGCU to the conference regular season and tournament titles.

Number 13: Khayla Pointer

A three-time All-SEC performer and 2022 AP All-American, Pointer ranked second in the SEC as a senior in both scoring and assists per game, and became the only LSU player in school history, male or female, to score 1500+ points, grab 500+ rebounds and hand out 500+_assists in a career. In 2021-22, the Marietta, Georgia native was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as Division I’s top point guard, and one of 15 players on the Wooden Award ballot as national player of the year.





With the 13th pick in the #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select Khayla Pointer!





Number 23: Aisha Sheppard

Sheppard finished her career as the Hokies all-time leading scorer, and in possession of the ACC career record for made three-pointers. A three-time All-Conference selection, the Alexandria, Va. native set the school record for threes made in a season as a senior.

With the 23rd pick in the 2022 #WNBADraft, the Las Vegas Aces select Aisha Sheppard from Virginia Tech!





Number 35: Faustine Aifuwa

Aifuwa finished 15th in the SEC in rebounding and 7th in blocked shots as a senior. The Dacula, Ga. native finished her career with the second most blocks in program history and the fifth most rebounds. Her 1,302 career points are the 21st most in LSU Women’s Basketball history.