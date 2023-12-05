UNLV's Lady Rebels Guard Kiara Jackson earns first conference weekly accolade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The conference named UNLV's Lady Rebels Guard Kiara Jackson Mountain West Player of the Week.

UNLV The conference named UNLV's Lady Rebels Guard Kiara Jackson Mountain West Player of the Week, the first of her career.

The 5'7" junior averaged 19.0 points against Northern Arizona and Arizona, and helped UNLV to an 8-0 record in the first eight games for the first time under head coach Lindy La Rocque.

The Lady Rebels secured an 85-69 win over the Lumberjacks in Flagstaff and won against Arizona 72-53 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Officials say the win marked the first Power 5 opponent win in the La Rocque era.

Jackson was tied for the lead in scoring against Northern Arizona with 17 points, shot 7-for-14 from the field and was a perfect 1-for-1 from the three-point line and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

UNLV says she dished out a career-high nine assists.

The Grand Prairie, Texas native stayed hot and drained 21 points, which was tied for the team-high, in the 72-53 victory over Arizona. Her 21 points tied her career-high as she shot 9-for-16 from the field. Jackson led the squad for the second consecutive game in assists as she dished seven out against the Wildcats. She was a perfect 2-for-2 at the free throw line.

This marks the first weekly accolade of Jackson’s career and the third for the Lady Rebels this season.

UNLV will travel to Oklahoma this upcoming weekend and match up with the Sooners on Saturday, Dec. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be live on ESPN+.

Information provided from UNLV.