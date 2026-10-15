LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin’ Rebels’ season preview included more than a Q&A with coach Josh Pastner. Guests at Wednesday’s 14th annual UNLV Coach’s Luncheon also watched the annual shootout contest, took photos with players and the Rebel Girls, and had caricatures drawn.

Hosted by Valley Bank of Nevada at the Mendenhall Center, the luncheon brought invited guests and media together with the team. Pastner used the gathering to talk about the challenge of bringing more fans back to Thomas & Mack.

“We need people in Thomas and Mack to be able to help us get over the hump and win,” he said.

WATCH | UNLV's 14th annual Coach's Luncheon brings players and fans together

UNLV's 14th annual Coach's Luncheon brings players and fans together

UNLV averaged 5,374 fans per home game last season, compared with 18,658 in 1990-91, the season after the Rebels won the NCAA championship.

Pastner is entering his second season with only two players returning from last year: forward Tyrin Jones and guard Issac Williamson. He said teaching the new roster about the program’s history is part of the job.

“All of our players weren’t even alive when Michael Jordan was playing,” Pastner said. “You’ve got to continue to educate and explain to them about the history and tradition of the program.”

He called the hiring of Stacey Augmon, a member of UNLV’s 1990 championship team, “maybe our biggest recruit.” Augmon returned to the program in 2025 as its director of community engagement.

The gap between those title years and today was clear for Jones, a Las Vegas native who grew up playing as UNLV in the video game NBA 2K.

“Even playing 2K, the college I play every time was UNLV,” he said. “So me being here is just a real moment.”

For luncheon guest Hank Waters, the connection began soon after he moved to Las Vegas from Texas. He attended his first Rebels game within two weeks and learned about the program’s history; his uncle had gone to UNLV.

“I got to learn a little bit of the history of UNLV basketball,” Waters said. “My uncle went to school here. Through the ’90s, whenever they were winning championships, it was really exciting.”

Pastner said the program belongs to its fans and former players, and that moving it forward “is going to take a complete community.”