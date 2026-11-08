UNLV rally falls short in 41-35 loss to Wyoming to fall to 5-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Samuel Harris ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Wyoming held off UNLV's rally for a 41-35 win on Saturday night.

Down 41-21, UNLV scored touchdowns with 22 seconds left in the third quarter and with 8:32 left in the fourth.

The Rebels flirted with taking the lead, but Wyoming ended the threat when Tyson Shamsid-Deen intercepted reserve quarterback Alex Orji in the end zone. It was Shamsid-Deen's second interception of the game.

On the following play, Wyoming's Markell Holman ran left, broke four tackles, reversed field and ran 49 yards and Wyoming (6-3, 5-1 Mountain West) proceeded to let time expire.

Holman ran for 110 yards.

Wyoming took the lead when Erik Sandvik's field goal broke a 7-all tie with 5:02 left in the first.

Early in the second, Harris ran it in from the 1, and with 6:42 left before halftime, on a double-pass, reserve quarterback Landon Sims threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Wilson for a 24-7 lead.

UNLV (5-4, 3-2) responded scoring two touchdowns in the last four-and-a-half minutes of the first half.

Jackson Arnold threw a 33-yard touchdown to Kayden McGee. Then, following a Wyoming fumble, the Rebels took advantage and three plays later, Arnold threw an 8-yard touchdown to Taz Reddicks to reduce the UNLV deficit to 24-21 with 1:55 before halftime.

It still proved to be more than enough time for Wyoming as the Cowboys scored in a little more than a minute with Sims running it in from the 13.

Following Shamsid-Deen's first interception, Sandvik kicked a 34-yard field as time expired in the first half to put Wyoming up 34-21.

Arnold threw two touchdown passes for UNLV.

Up next

Wyoming: Travels to face UTEP on Saturday.

UNLV: Heads to New Mexico to face the Lobos on Saturday.