UNLV Lady Rebels look to build off of 100-68 loss to No. 3 USC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels tipped off the 2026-2027 basketball season with a 100-68 loss to No.3 USC.

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque said there are no moral victories, but she's proud of her team.

"That was game one of a long season ahead of us, and the first step of this journey against a really great opponent," La Rocque said. "We'll be better for it."

WATCH: Lady Rebels tip off the season

Lady Rebels won the battle on the boards against USC

UNLV committed 24 turnovers while winning the rebounding battle against a top-three opponent. Fans were excited to watch the Lady Rebs back in action while also interested to see USC star guard JuJu Watkins.

"JuJu Watkins is very talented, so it makes you want to come out of your comfort zone and play hard," Jayla Constant's family member said. "If you're sleeping, she's going to go past you, she's going to shoot over you, you can't take any possessions off."

The Constant family is no stranger to Watkins, as well as the Roland family. Both Jayla Constant and Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Meadow Roland played against Watkins in high school.

As for the Runnin' Rebs, their season gets underway on Tuesday against Northern Arizona at the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m.