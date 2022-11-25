UNLV Women's Volleyball upset by Utah State in MW Championship Semi-Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV women's Volleyball Team played against fourth-seeded Utah State in the Mountain West Championship Semi-Final in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rebels came in as the number one seed in the tournament.

It was a hard-fought match, but the Rebels get upset by the Aggies in three sets.

Despite the loss, the Rebels had a great season as a team and even had a few members get recognized.

The team finished as the regular season champions for only the second time in program history.

Head Coach Dawn Sullivan was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year, while Isabel Martin is only the second-ever Rebel to be named player of the year.

Jhenna Gabriel was also recognized as the first-ever Rebel to be named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year.

All eyes will now turn to Sunday when the 64-team bracket for the NCAA Women's Tournament will be announced.