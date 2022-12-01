UNLV Women's Volleyball looks back at this season ahead of NCAA Tournament

The Rebels are coming off a great season, finishing at 26-4 as the Mountain West Regular Season Champions. Head Coach Dawn Sullivan says that winning culture all starts with the players.

"I think the buy-in of this team," Sullivan said. "This team chemistry and the way they treat each other and how much they care for each other....and the love is really special."

This season was full of conference accolades.

Sullivan is the first coach to earn Mountain West Coach of the Year honors twice.

Isabel Martin is only the second rebel named the Conference Player of the Year, and Jhenna Gabriel is the first-ever rebel to win the mountain west newcomer of the year.

Rebels Middle Blocker Jordyn Freeman says while coach Sullivan is intense, she thinks that's the reason why the team has come this far.

"As I grew up through the years, I realize she really wants the best for all of us," Freeman said. "Not just as volleyball players, but also as women."

Freeman says heading into the tournament, one team truth fans should expect is that they will leave everything they have on the court.

"We're never going to be the team that you're going to come across and kind of break down our energy," Freeman said. "We will always find a way to keep going, and I think that's what's super special about us."

The Rebels will be playing their first-round match tomorrow against Washington State in San Diego.