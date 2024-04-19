UNLV women's tennis head coach Kevin Cory celebrated at senior day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV women's tennis had a final home match of the regular season that was unlike the previous 25 years.

Not only did they celebrate their seniors on Friday morning, but they also honored Kevin Cory as the winningest coach in school and Mountain West conference history. He is retiring after leading the Rebels to success since 1999.

“It’s been an incredible journey with a lot of amazing student-athletes," Cory said. "You’re only as good as what you put out on the court, so they make me look good.”

Cory brought 12 combined regular season and conference tournament titles back to Las Vegas as well as 400 wins and counting. While Cory credits his players for his accomplishments, Rebels Athletic Director Erick Harper says it's how Cory supports his student-athletes off the court that's made the biggest difference.

“To mentor them in a way that they’re successful after sport, cause you know there’s always life after sport and he’s done such a wonderful job of being in that space," Harper said.

Coach Cory's final message to the UNLV fan base: "Thank you and keep supporting the Rebels."

Cory and the Rebels will serve it up at the Darlington Tennis Center next week in the Mountain West Conference Championships.