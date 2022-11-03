Defending Mountain West Champs, UNLV Lady Rebels, prep for '22-'23 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a historic season last year that saw the UNLV women's basketball team win the Mountain West Conference and even make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years, the stakes are even higher for head coach Lindy La Rocque and her team.

Head coach Lindy La Rocque said, "it has come up pretty quickly, but at the same time I feel like we've been preparing all summer and preseason for it. I think we're reaching the point where we're excited to play someone else."

The excitement is building as we're just days away from UNLV Lady Rebels' season tipping off!

With 4 starters returning, the expectations are even higher.

"It's super exciting, " said senior guard Justice Ethridge. "Just glad to be back and glad to have the same people. We're hoping to do the same thing last year and go even further."

"Obviously there's gonna be a lot of the same faces from last year, but I think we can expect some of the same and some different things, offensively and defensively," stated La Rocque. "We've gotta continue to approve and adjust. We're trying to maximize the talent that we have on the team."

Head Coach Lindy La Rocque has turned the program around. The Las Vegas native has put the Lady Rebels in a position that they've never been in before.

La Rocque shared, "You know being the hunted and having a target on our backs. I have to remind our team that every day someone is practicing to beat us. This is going to be circled on everyone's calendar."

Heading into her third season at the helm for the Lady Rebel, not only will the team look different on the court but also off. La Rocque's personal life is changing, too. She's expecting her first child in about a month.

Junior center Desi-Rae Young, "I feel like the baby has given her a lot of energy. She's still is vocal, she's still trying to take charge of everything and we're like 'coach… don't yell so much at us it's not good for the baby!' She's always trying to show us defensive drills and 'I'm like coach, you gotta sit out!' But I love seeing her like this and I'm really happy for her and can't wait until she has the new baby!"

The Lady Rebels will open their season on Nov. 7th when they host Pepperdine. Tip-off is set for 5:15pm.