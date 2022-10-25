UNLV Women's Basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque details her journey to motherhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From being named Mountain West Coach of the Year to leading the Lady Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament in 20 yearS, UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque has already made a name for herself as a head coach. But soon, she won't just be known as coach.

Lindy La Rocque and her husband Dan recently sat down with sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she shared how they are preparing for parenthood. As for Lindy, she also shares what it means to be a head coach and soon... a new mom!