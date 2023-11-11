UNLV vs. Wyoming: Can the Rebels stay undefeated at home as they chase a championship berth?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels are saddled up for a showdown at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night.

Can the 7-2 Rebels crush the 6-3 Wyoming Cowboys, who haven't won a game on the road?

"We've gone against a lot of physical teams," UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard said ahead of the game. "Wyoming, their physical team, like you said, they've got a lot of players that do things right."

Head coach Barry Odom says the Rebels — who are chasing their first Mountain West Conference championship appearance in program history — haven't played their best ball yet.

"We've got to be ready and prepared and have our best game plan ready for Friday night," Odom said.

In their hunt for a berth in the conference championship game, the Rebels are tied with Fresno State (4-1 Mountain West) for second place in the Mountain West. Air Force (5-0 Mountain West), undefeated in conference play, sits atop the Mountain West standings.

"I've said it a number of times, and it's a sprint with no finish line," Odom said. "You've got to get there. And, you, know, the clock is always ticking."

The Rebels are also committed to staying undefeated at home.

"Our fans are there to support us, to create that home field advantage," Woodard said. "And so we're going to do everything to protect our place and win that ball game."

UNLV vs. Wyoming kicks off at 7:45 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. The game airs on Fox Sports 1 and can be streamed on Fubo.