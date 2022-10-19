UNLV Volleyball's Jhenna Gabriel shares personal story about mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "I grew up in a very supportive family. I've always been very happy go lucky," shared Jhenna Gabriel. "It wasn't until a few years ago that I started to feel the distance from home, the distance from my family."

For Jhenna Gabriel, the symptoms of her mental health concern weren't always apparent.

Gabriel spent 3 seasons playing volleyball at the University of Texas. But it was during her junior year when the pressures of being a student-athlete set in and became overwhelming.

Gabriel said, "I reached a point where I was super stressed about games, having anxiety before practices and getting stuck in doing the same thing. Just losing touch with who I was as a person."

It wasn't until her senior year that Gabriel decided she needed help, got proactive and sought treatment for herself.

"I reached out to our trainer and I asked if I could set up an appointment with our sports therapists. I finally took that step and it was a big one for me," reflected Gabriel. "I didn't want to think that I needed to go to therapy just because of the negative connotation around it but I finally took that step and it was one of the best things I'd ever done."

Gabriel says she's now passionate about raising awareness about mental health, especially among student-athletes.

"There's so many people that are going through it that you don't even know," said Gabriel. "So the fact that I'm lucky enough to have a platform to speak on it, and I'm lucky enough that I feel comfortable enough to talk about it, it's really cool to know that I can make an impact."

