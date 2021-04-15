UNLV volleyball to take on Kentuky in NCAA tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV volleyball team is scheduled to take on Kentucky on Thursday.

On Wednesday UNLV beat Illinois state 3 to 1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

The rebels took the first two sets.

But after losing their first set in nearly a month the Rebels rolled to a 25 to 17 win in the 4th set to cap off the victory.

"It's good for you to face adversity. It's really good for you to feel that, face that and how you respond is really important. So, I was really proud of how they came back in that fourth set," says Dawn Sullivan, UNLV volleyball head coach.

A small section of Rebel fans and supporters got to cheer the team on last night.

The Rebels will play second seeded Kentucky at 4 p.m.