Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV volleyball to take on Kentuky in NCAA tournament

items.[0].image.alt
UNLV Vollyball
Unlv vollyball
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 15:11:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV volleyball team is scheduled to take on Kentucky on Thursday.

On Wednesday UNLV beat Illinois state 3 to 1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

The rebels took the first two sets.

But after losing their first set in nearly a month the Rebels rolled to a 25 to 17 win in the 4th set to cap off the victory.

"It's good for you to face adversity. It's really good for you to feel that, face that and how you respond is really important. So, I was really proud of how they came back in that fourth set," says Dawn Sullivan, UNLV volleyball head coach.

A small section of Rebel fans and supporters got to cheer the team on last night.

The Rebels will play second seeded Kentucky at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH