UNLV Stay Undefeated At Home, edging High Point 78-68

The Runnin' Rebels keep their winning momentum rolling tonight against High Point.

It was a rough start behind the arc for UNLV.

The team shot 1-12 from 3-point range.

High Point out-rebounded and outshot UNLV as the Panthers led 36-33 after the first half.

"The best lesson we can possibly learn is just the examples and the lessons that we're going to take from tonight, where you take a play or two and just kind of do your own thing," UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger said. "They made us pay."

That all changed in the second half.

The Runnin' Rebels had a 47 percent field goal percentage and shot 40 percent from three.

The defense that's been impressive all season long came alive in the second half.

The Runnin' Rebels held the No. 1 team in the nation in fast-break points to just six for the entire game.

Kruger says he is proud of how his team fought back after the first half.

"When you got those guys out there pointing and talking and coming together and figuring out how to get a stop, it's something that i think we can continue to get better at.

The Runnin' Rebels go undefeated in its first home stretch, as they beat High Point 78-68.

The team will take their first road trip of the season when they face Southern Illinois in the SoCal challenge.