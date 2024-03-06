UNLV Runnin' Rebels upset No. 21 San Diego State on Senior Night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels followed Tuesday night's Senior Night ceremony by toppling 21st-ranked San Diego State 62-58.

UNLV's fifth win over a ranked squad this season improves the team to 19-10 overall and 13-5 in conference play. The Rebels have caught fire as of late, now winning five straight and winning nine of their last 10 games.

Leading by as much as 17 in the first half, UNLV allowed SDSU to come back within 3 before halftime. The Rebels would fend off the Aztecs down the stretch, holding on to their lead for one of the season's biggest at the Thomas & Mack.

Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Rebels in scoring with 19. Senior forward Keylan Boone followed with 16. Fellow seniors made their presence offensively; Luis Rodriguez scoring 8, Kalib Boone scoring 6, and Karl Jones scoring 5.

Next up, the Rebels visit Reno on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. before playing in the Mountain West Tournament.