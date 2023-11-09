UNLV Runnin' Rebels upset by Southern 85-71 in season opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels had some high expectations for themselves to start the season. If you look at last year, they started 11-1 in non-conference play. However, Wednesday's opener felt like a huge dud on their season as the Runnin' Rebels fall to Southern 85 to 71.

Things did not start off well for the Runnin' Rebels. Southern would go on a 21-5 run in the first half and UNLV just couldn't keep up. They were smothered by the Jaguars' defense when they had the ball, shooting 3-16 from the three and 6-24 from the field.

The second half wasn't any better. UNLV would get some shots down, but Southern kept raining threes and would get 43 points from their bench compared to the Runnin' Rebels' five points.

UNLV dropped their first game of the season to the Jaguars after coming in as 20-point favorites. After the game, players and head coach Kevin Kruger said this is a tough loss but it's nothing the team can't fix.

"It's probably the worst game of basketball we will ever play," UNLV guard Justin Webster said. "Obviously, early on, our shots [weren't] falling. They hit a lot of tough shots and it was just one of those nights for them. A lot to learn from. The only good thing that comes from it is it's the first game of the season. We'd rather this happen now than later on. We just got to get back to work tomorrow."

"We're not doing any hero speeches yet," Kruger said. "This isn't something that we need to talk about 'Well guys. There's a lot of games left. We can still do It.' This is a group that's been through the ups and downs. Everybody in the locker room has got a night they look back on and wish they can do differently or wish they can have back. Unfortunately, we learned our lesson really early here."

UNLV will have the chance to regroup and get back on track when they take on Stetson University Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.