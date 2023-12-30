UNLV Runnin' Rebels set for New Year's Eve clash versus Carroll College

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will finish off 2023 on the court as they will play inside The Thomas and Mack Center this weekend.

In two of the Runnin' Rebels' last three games, they've limited Hofstra and Creighton University, two of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, to just 32 percent and 27 percent from the arc, respectively.

The point is that this team loves playing defense.

Runnin' Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger says they want to make that their identity.

"We're guarding the ball, being better in our pick and roll coverage, being better rebounding it, having a better pace and flow offensively," Kruger said. "Just continuing to get better in those areas. In the last few weeks, we've done an excellent job guarding the ball and keeping it in front."

The team will take on Carroll College in one of its last non-conference games.

It's not the highest-ranked team in the schedule, but the players say they can't afford to take this one lightly, especially one who is good offensively and is looking to play spoiler on New Year's Eve.

"You can never overlook an opponent," UNLV guard Justin Webster said. "You got the respect the game. If you don't respect the game, the basketball gods can bite you in the butt. We just got to go out there and play hard. Respect how hard they play."

​The Runnin' Rebels will play Carroll College on New Year's Eve at noon Pacific time.