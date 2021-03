LAS VEGAS KTNV) — The UNLV men's basketball team dropped its regular-season finale at Wyoming, 80-69, Saturday night at Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming (13-10, 7-9) had four players score in double figures, led by Ike Graham's 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting.

Bryce Hamilton led three UNLV (11-14, 8-10) players in double-figure scoring with 17 points.