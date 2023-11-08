UNLV Runnin' Rebels look to return to NCAA tournament since 2013 appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are back!

The re-vamped roster looks different this season under third-year head coach Kevin Kruger.

KTNV Photo of Kevin Kruger - UNLV Runnin' Rebels '23 Head Coach

It's made up of seven players returning and seven newcomers. Four players are locals, including 3-time state champion from Bishop Gorman, Isaiah Cottrell.

Dedan Thomas Jr. also has Vegas ties, coming from Liberty High School.

UNLV enters this season looking to jump back into contention for the Mountain West Championship and to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

"We want to go as far as we can, so I ain't even going to say just NCAA tournament," said fifth-year Gaurd Luis Rodriguez. "Make a run in there. But I think it's on us for sure, but we got a chance to be one of the NCAA tournament teams by the end of the year."

The Runnin' Rebels will open the season Wednesday night inside the Thomas & Mack Center against Southern University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.