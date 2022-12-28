UNLV Runnin' Rebels getting ready for their first conference game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are getting ready for Mountain West Conference Play after a stellar non-conference performance.

The team, will have its first conference game tomorrow on the road against San Jose State.

The Runnin' Rebels are 11-1, which is one of the best starts in program history.

Runnin' Rebels guard EJ Harkless says the opponents will be tougher, but goal is still the same.

"Brand new season," Harkless said. "They picked us at sixth so....brand new season, we definitely put that on our list but If we do what we're supposed to do, all those questions will be answered, so you know we're just excited to get out there and show everybody what we're capable of."

This week of preparation didn't come without It's struggles though. Head coach Kevin Kruger says even they weren't immune to the canceled or delayed flights.

"Well it was really stressful," Kruger said. "On the 25th, when we're all in our group texts as a staff of who's where.....they weren't supposed to be there. Why they were there and how they had to reroute and change. Everybody that flew somewhere had to call an audible and change things."

Kruger says he's proud of how hard the team has played so far, and says they're going to need to stay consistent, because none of these next few games are going to be easy.

"This group understands If we take the foot off the gas at all, especially now that conference has started, It's going to result in a loss," Kruger said. "So....knowing it's going to be a 40 minute fight, and every win in this conference season is going to heard."

TIP-off for the San Jose State game is set for tomorrow at 7PM.