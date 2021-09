LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are gearing up for the new season.

This morning, the team held its first official practice at the Mendenhall Center on the UNLV campus.

RELATED: MORE UNLV SPORTS NEWS

The Rebels' first home game is scheduled for Nov. 10 against Gardner-Webb.

For the team's full schedule and to purchase tickets visit UNLVTickets.com.