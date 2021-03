LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team defeated Air Force 80-52 in the first round of the 2021 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV (12-14) had three players score in double-digits, led by David Jenkins Jr.'s game-high 21 points.

Bryce Hamilton added 18 and Mbacke Diong contributed 16.

Air Force (5-20) was led by AJ Walker's 16 points and five assists.