UNLV Runnin' Rebels are 7-0; the best start in 11 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are off to their best start in 11 years.

The team is just coming off an incredible 126-54 win against Life Pacific last Saturday.

14 of the 15 Runnin' rebels on the roster scored in that game and head coach Kevin Kruger says the team is getting better every time they take to the court.

"We've talked about just playing hard," Kruger said. "The guys have done that and they've gone even beyond that. This group plays really hard. They play for each other. It's almost like there's just kind of been an understanding or a general sense that the offense is going to continue to get better, which it has."

Right now the Runnin' Rebels are fourth in the country in turnovers forced and have received votes in the latest AP top 25 poll.

But Kruger says it's not time to smell the roses just yet.

"It's kind of up to us," Kruger said. "We can kind of give that up and go into the land of one-loss teams or two-loss teams pretty quickly if we're not focused and we're not ready."

Kruger says that focus is a perk that comes with having an experienced group who can motivate themselves.

UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert says the team's great start is just a small glimpse of what they hope to achieve this season.

"7-0 is not our goal," Gilbert said. "We want to do something bigger than this so we just stay consistent and just working.

The Runnin' Rebels will tip off on the road against San Diego at 7PM on Saturday.