UNLV Runnin' Rebels and Lady Rebels win both their opening games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Runnin' Rebels and Lady Rebels tipped off their season on a good note in their opening games!

The Lady Rebels put on a show, going on to win 80 to 58 against Pepperdine.

The men's team kept the buckets coming on their end, beating Southern University 66 to 56 inside the Thomas and Mack Center.

Fans who were at the games say they are expecting big years.

"I do what I can to support the team and the foundation and everything else," John Mihal said. "I hope for a good season for both."

The Runnin' Rebels will play Incarnate Word on Saturday at home.

The Lady Rebels will also stay at home when they face Oral Roberts on Friday.