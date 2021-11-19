UNLV Rebels swim team breaks school record at Tennessee Invitational

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Led by a school record in the men's 400 medley relay, the UNLV men's and women's swimming and diving teams combined for eight top-10 finishes and three heat wins on Thursday to open the Tennessee Invitational at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

In the day's last event, UNLV's 400 medley relay ‘A’ squad of junior Panos Bolanos, freshman Adnan Beji, sophomore George Ratiu and senior Reece Hemmens combined for a program record of 3:08.46 to take third place - only behind Alabama in first and Virginia in second.

Their mark broke the previous school record of 3:08.83 set in 2014 by former Rebel swimmers Henrique Machado, David Szele, Dillon Virva and Samuel Lameynardie.

The Rebels will return to action for the second day of the Tennessee Invitational Thursday, with prelims set for 7 a.m. and finals scheduled for 2 p.m.

Fans can follow the action via live results and on the Meet Mobile app, as well as official meet results posted on UNLVRebels.com after each day.