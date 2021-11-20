Watch
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

UNLV Rebels soccer signs 2 hometown talents for 2022 season

items.[0].image.alt
UNLV
unlv soccer 1.jpg
unlv soccer 2.jpg
Posted at 6:30 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:30:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Rebels men's soccer team has signed two hometown talents to its roster for the 2022 season.

Rebels Interim Head Coach Camilo Valencia announced Friday afternoon that Las Vegas locals Damian Moreno and Gabriel Sanchez.

Moreno, a local goalkeeper from Mojave Valley High School, will join UNLV with 24 wins and 10 shutouts from his two years in net in high school.

Sanchez returns home as a transfer from Cal State Fullerton after playing in three games at midfielder for the Titans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH