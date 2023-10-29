UNLV Rebels hoping to continue win-streak against Fresno State Bulldogs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels are set to take the field against their toughest challengers yet, the Fresno State Bulldogs, on Saturday.

The Rebels are looking to continue their impressive record under head coach Barry Odom. Their recent win against Colorado State made the team bowl-eligible for the first time since 2003, so the question now is whether they can push for a conference title game.

Both UNLV and Fresno State enter the field with excellent records at 6-1, though Fresno State has emerged as the favorite to win this weekend.

PREVIEW: UNLV Rebels football to face toughest challenge yet this season in Fresno State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the game after quarterback Mike Keene completed a 31-yard pass to Tim Grear Jr. The Rebels answered shortly after with a 41-yard touchdown from Ricky White Jr.