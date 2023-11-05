UNLV Rebels bounce back with victory on the road against the New Mexico Lobos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV has yet another big victory under its belt after facing off with the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, defeating them 56 to 14.

Under head coach Barry Odom, the Rebels displayed strong offensive drives that led them to score five touchdowns in the first half. Two early game touchdowns from Ricky White and Vincent Davis Jr. helped the team push ahead in the first quarter, bringing the game to 14 - 0.

A touchdown from New Mexico's Andrew Henry would remind us that the Lobos were still in the game. However, UNLV's strong lead would keep pushing forward as Davis Jr. scored again to widen the Rebel's lead to 21 - 7.

The Rebels continued to dominate the Lobos into the end of the second quarter with two more touchdowns from Donavyn Lester and Courtney Reese. The third quarter would see two more touchdowns from the Rebels, with a 43-yard pass to Dominic Gicinto and a 58-yard pass to Ricky White.

UNLV would remain on top of New Mexico into the fourth quarter, seeing a rushing touchdown from Cameron Friel, bringing the game to 56 - 7.

New Mexico would stay alive with one final touchdown with three minutes left in the game, though the game would remain a six-touchdown game.

Davis and White emerged as offensive leaders for the Rebels, with nine carries and eight receptions, respectively. The Rebels would run a collective of 375 yards this game — 247 of those would be passing yards, and 128 would be rushing yards.

The team would also gain an average of 8.2 yards per play during Saturday's matchup.

UNLV will improve to 7 - 2. New Mexico will fall to 3 - 6.