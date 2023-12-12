UNLV mourns loss of former track & field head coach, hall of fame inductee Al McDaniels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is mourning the loss of yet another faculty member this week — former track and field coach Al McDaniels, who passed away on Saturday.

A graduate of Nevada, Reno, McDaniels earned his master's degree at UNLV and taught at the institution for several years, including serving as the Director of Physical Education Activities from 1998-2004.

McDaniels initially joined the Rebels in 1970, first serving as an assistant coach on both the track and the football field, according to UNLV. Five years later, he was elevated to head coach for both men's and women's programs.

While there, McDaniels "forged some of the most successful results of any UNLV sport during his tenure," UNLV noted in a release. His women's squads earned five different Big West Conference championships, which included more than 60 individual champions and six Athlete of the Year Awards. He was also voted Big West Coach of the Year four times.

His program would see 40 NCAA All-Americans and two different NCAA Champions in the 1980s. His women's teams would also pop up on the NVAA Division I top-25 polls four times during the indoor season and two times during the outdoor.

According to UNLV, the highest finish produced by his teams at the NCAA Championships was sixth during 1992, which was also his final season as head coach.

"For decades, Al McDaniels had a tremendous impact on the sport of track & field at many levels in our community," said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper. "A true teacher, he helped build a powerhouse Rebel program, including producing national champions right here in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and the countless athletes whose lives he touched."