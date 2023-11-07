UNLV looks to continue winning ways in Friday night matchup vs Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV football team has already recorded the most wins in a single season since 2013, clinching a winning season and a bowl appearance for the first time in a decade. But that doesn't mean the 7-2 Rebels are satisfied.

Coming off a 56-14 romp at New Mexico last Saturday, the Rebs head into this Friday night's matchup against Wyoming with momentum.

Third in Mountain West standings, UNLV earned two recognitions after their win over the Lobos as the conference named wide receiver Ricky White and quarterback Jayden Maiyava as players of the week.

The Rebels' winning ways under first-year head coach Barry Odom, the Rebels are approaching every week as a new challenge in their path to a potential conference title.

"If you ever take a breath, if you ever relax there's someone waiting on the corner to knock you off," Odom told the media at Monday's press conference. "Are we celebrating success? Absolutely. But you're learning from your experiences more than you are celebrating a win."

"Winning's everything," transfer linebacker Jackson Woodard said. "You obviously celebrate the win in the locker room. But as soon as you get back, you're hungry for that next win."

To prepare for a night game — nevertheless one on a Friday night — UNLV will be practicing in the evening through their short week. With three games left in the regular season, the Rebels believe their best football may still be ahead of them.

"We're learning every day and still in the pursuit of what we need to do to play our best ball," Odom said. "We haven't done it yet."