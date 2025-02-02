UNLV, Las Vegas Aces Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with Free Clinic

LAS VEGAS — On Saturday, UNLV and the Las Vegas Aces hosted a free sports clinic to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, empowering the next generation of athletes. The clinic, held at the Thomas & Mack Center, gave kids the chance to learn from top athletes in Las Vegas, including players from the Aces and UNLV sports teams.

The event was designed to inspire and build confidence, with participants trying out a variety of sports, including basketball, soccer, and rowing. Young athletes were encouraged to believe in their potential, whether they were picking up new skills or simply having fun.

"I love the focus on raising strong women," said Judy Hoffmann, a parent at the event. "I think that’s very important in fueling their confidence."

A Day of Empowerment

The clinic saw children of all ages — both boys and girls — participating in stations designed to teach new sports. For young athlete Sinai Miller, it was an opportunity to gain confidence.

“It looks really cool because I know I’m going to be on TV, and everybody that doubted me—they know they doubted the wrong person," she said. "I can pick myself up and do more things."

Larry Lewis, Assistant Coach for the Las Vegas Aces, spoke about the importance of encouraging self-confidence: “To be able to encourage self-confidence and a high self-image is very important. These kids look on TV and see glitz and glamour, but they have to know how much of a star they really are individually."

For Torie Rearson, a UNLV Women’s Soccer player, the event was a chance to share her love for the sport.

“It's very special to me," she said. "I think it’s important to expose them to a community and leadership that is open to helping kids."

Celebrating the Next Generation

Erick Harper, UNLV Athletic Director, shared his enthusiasm about the clinic’s impact, particularly for young girls: "As a girl dad, I think it’s awesome because now I can see something for my daughter that wasn’t there 20-30 years ago. They can have higher aspirations, higher goals."

The event also celebrated the idea that every young girl is a star in her own right.

“It means embracing being a woman," said Rearson. "It means embracing women in the athletic department, fair play, fair pay, and getting them started at a young age.”

The day culminated with the UNLV Lady Rebels’ game against rival UNR, showing how events like these can inspire young athletes to dream big.

Looking Toward the Future

The clinic was part of the 39th annual celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a reminder of the growing impact of women in sports and the importance of fostering confidence and skill from a young age. With continued support from the Las Vegas community, the future of women in sports looks brighter than ever.