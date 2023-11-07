UNLV Lady Rebels win season opener by 10 pts; home opener Friday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTNV) — UNLV Lady Rebels women's basketball team is in a hot start for the 2023-24 season.

The Lady Rebs won 72-62 for their home opener over the Loyola Marymount Lions on Monday night at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Officials said the UNLV team had three players in double figures and were led by Desi-Rae Young with her 36th career double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds, which was two shy of her career-high in rebounds.

Kiara Jackson drained 11 points, and Nneka Obiazor put up 10 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

The Lions were led by Soufia Inoussa, who scored 13 points, while Amaya Oliver had 10.

Leading by five at the break, UNLV came out hot in the third quarter and increased the advantage to 11, thanks to a three-point play by Young, 41-30.

UNLV did not let up the rest of the contest and led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth quarter.

“To get a win on the road to open the season is big time. I'm proud of our team for the way we battled," said UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque. "We can definitely play better, and we are going to continue to work. We are excited to have another opportunity on Friday for our home opener.”

More highlights provided by UNLV:



UNLV had 26 bench points compared to LMU’s 14.

UNLV out-rebounded LMU 39-35, bringing out 15 offensive rebounds, which it turned into 18 points.

The Lady Rebels recorded eight steals and were led by Young with three.

UNLV now holds the overall lead, 5-4, in the all-time series with LMU.

The Lady Rebels forced 16 Lions’ turnovers and earned 16 points from turnovers.

UNLV is now 3-0 in season openers under La Rocque.

UP NEXT: The Lady Rebels will return to the Cox Pavilion for their regular-season home opener on Friday, Nov. 10, vs. College of Charleston. Tickets may be purchased at UNLVtickets.com.