UNLV Lady Rebels prepare to face-off with San Diego State in Mountain West Semi-Finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV's Lady Rebels are preparing for the semi-finals, fresh off of a dominating win against in-state rival University of Nevada, Reno last night.

Hometown heroes, Essence Booker and Justice Ethridge led the way in scoring last night, with 16 points apiece to propel the Lady Rebels to an 84-47 victory. The 37-point margin of victory was the third-largest in tournament history, as well as the biggest win outside of the first round.

UNLV has been the team to watch all season in the Mountain West, continuing the dominance of women's basketball here in Las Vegas, especially with the Aces winning their first championship last season.

UNLV Head Coach, Lindy La Rocque says it's special to help continue the success of women's basketball here in the Valley.

"The facts are the facts. You know, we had a great season last year. They built upon it and had a phenomenal season over the summer, and we've kind of carried the torch and through this year. We're not done, and we want to keep going, but their support of us means a lot," said Rocque. "They're out to our games. Our departments and their organization try to work together to continue to build a fan base together. We love their support. We support them right back, and it's pretty good to be a women's basketball player in Las Vegas right now."

If the Lady Rebels win tonight, they'll play the winner of the Wyoming/Colorado State game, which tips off tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT.