UNLV Lady Rebels hits their stride as top-ranked team in Women's Basketball

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lady Rebels are riding high as the top-ranked team in the intermountain west — and the wins are coming at a historic rate.

The team has won eight consecutive games and has their first 7-0 conference play start in its history. Their 17-2 overall record is also their best start in 33 years.

Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young has been a huge part of their success — as she is the current conference player of the week. But she says the key to their success is that they know how to play as a team.

"I just think our execution, sometimes we mess up, we get a few turnovers, but i think once we become connected and just execute the plays and move on and make the extra pass, then we do great things," Young said.

Young currently leads the team with 18.4 points per game. She says the team has big goals for the year but is focused on taking it a day at a time, starting with a tough test against Wyoming.

"That's something that we talk about taking it one game at a time, thinking every game is the biggest game, so we've been doing that. That's our motto of the year."

The Lady Rebels will hit the court today at 5:30 p.m. on the road against Wyoming on the Mountain West Network.